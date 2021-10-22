CDC says definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ could change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The definition of what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 could change in the future.

The CDC director said on Friday they may need to update their definition to include a booster shot.

With booster shots against COVID-19 becoming increasingly available — the director of the CDC says they could change the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster.

According to the CDC website, about 57% of people in the U.S. meet the current definition of “fully vaccinated” — and only 6% have received a booster.

Local infectious disease experts agree that this announcement was unexpected.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says he believes the booster dose could move the vaccines from preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death to preventing contraction of the disease all together.

Right now, boosters are recommended for those over 65 years old, immunocompromised, and people in high risk environments.

With more than 30% of the country unvaccinated, Dr. Chin-Hong thinks they needs to be the main focus.

Dr. Chin-Hong says the science is always changing, but changing this definition of “fully vaccinated” could be confusing to people.

And Dr. Monica Gandhi agreed.

Dr. Gandhi says she doesn’t see the definition change happening anytime soon.