(WRIC) — Here’s a good way to celebrate National Avocado Day: free guacamole!

Chipotle will be giving out one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced item on their app or website on Wednesday, July 31.

The Mexican fast-food chain also said that the offer can be used for any entree that is redeemed as a Chipotle Rewards meal.

Full details about the offer can be found here.

