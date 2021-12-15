Celebrated author bell hooks dies at 69

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Celebrated author and feminist Gloria Jean Watkins, commonly known as her pen name ‘bell hooks’, has died at the age of 69.
Her family made the announcement on Wednesday, saying they honored her “request to transition at home with family and friends by her side.” A statement from Berea College said she died at her home in Berea after an extended illness.
The college this year opened the bell hooks center on campus to celebrate her life, legacy, and contributions to the school.
She was born in Kentucky but studied in the Bay Area, receiving a bachelors from Stanford and a doctorate at UC Santa Cruz.
hooks, whose pen name is intentionally uncapitalized, published her first book in 1981 titled “Aint I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism.” It’s described as a “classic work of feminist scholarship,” and a “must-read for all those interested in the nature of black womanhood,” according to publishing company Routledge.
Black womanhood, feminist theory and cultural criticism are integral to her work, with over 30 books published to her name, plus children’s books, poetry, and contributions to other texts.
Her pen name is a tribute to her great-grandmother.
“The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as a poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer,” her family said.