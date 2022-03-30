WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – A Central Valley representative is proposing a federal gas rebate, mirroring a similar California-wide proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Rep. Josh Harder (D-Turlock) is proposing $500 for all single taxpayers and $1,000 for joint taxpayers to be sent in the same form Americans received their stimulus checks.

Defendants 16 years of age and older would receive $500 as well.

“Sky high gas prices are crushing our community, so today I’m introducing a bill to put money back where it belongs: our families’ pockets,” Harder stated. “The Putting Gas Money Back in Your Pocket Act will deliver $500 gas price rebate checks to every driver in our community so families can afford to get where they need to go. Nobody should have to worry about being able to afford their commute in the morning or picking up their kids in the afternoon.”

Central Valley drivers are paying an average of $5.72. That’s lower than in the Bay Area, but not by much. San Francisco’s average March 30 is $5.97, according to AAA.

Harder has long been an advocate for making gas cheaper, pushing for the repeal of California’s gas tax and bucking fellow Democrats who want to raise the federal gas tax.

“Any member of Congress who wants to raise the gas tax is invited to join me in the Central Valley, wake up at 5 AM, and spend hours driving over the Altamont to get to work one morning,” Harder stated in a news release. “Instead of raising taxes on working families, we should be cracking down on the giant corporations who pay next to nothing in taxes year after year.”

Harder’s proposal mirrors Newsom’s, though there are some differences.

Newsom’s proposal would send a $400 debit card to all vehicle owners in California.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s (R-Rocklin) bill that would have created a statewide gas tax holiday was killed in the transportation committee just this week and replaced with a bill to tax gas suppliers.