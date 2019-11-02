SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Daylight saving time ends Sunday, and the good news is you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep. But on the flip side, researchers found that walkers are three times more likely to be hit and killed by cars at 6 p.m. during the weeks after the switch.

Health expert, Karen Owoc, has some tips on why you need to change your workout with your clocks.

Karen says when daylight saving time ends, you’ll lose an hour of daylight in the evening.

Drivers seem to go through a period of adjustment when it gets dark earlier.

The evening rush hour will mean more time spent in the dark which is already dangerous.

Risk of being killed by a car increased 186-percent for every mile walked according to researchers from Carnegie Mellon University.

The risk is lower at 6 a.m. vs 6 p.m., but that’s because there aren’t as many walkers in the early morning. Still, those that live don’t offset the ones that are killed.

A 2001 University of Michigan study found that 65 pedestrians were killed by cars one week prior to changing back the clocks. However, one week following the time switch, 227 pedestrians were killed (3.5times more are killed).