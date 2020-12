SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Getting in the holiday spirit can entail putting up decorations, sitting by the fire with hot cocoa, or building gingerbread houses.

People have started to take on the challenge to build a new tasty house — ‘Charcuterie chalets.’

From salami roofs to a cheese walkway with almond trimming, you can decorate your house with all your favorite meats and cheeses.

Take a look at a few of the festive chalets below: