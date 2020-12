Charley Pride performs onstage during The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Charley Pride, who is considered County’s first black superstar, has died due to COVID-19 complications, according to CMT news.

He was 86 years old.

Pride was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.

