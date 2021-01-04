Check on your second stimulus payment with IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The IRS Get My Payment tool is now live for people who need to check on the status of their second stimulus payments.

Many people reported receiving their $600 direct payment around January 1, after months of back-and-forth by lawmakers to get another relief package finalized.

The COVID relief bill was further stalled at the end of December when President Donald Trump demanded a $2,000 direct payment at the last minute.

This push for a higher check was passed by the Democrat-controlled House but then blocked by Senate Republicans.

Trump ended up signing a $900 billion pandemic relief package on Dec. 28, 2020, which kept the $600 direct payments.

The IRS website is already flooded with visitors on Monday, causing loading issues.

A message on the site says:

“Due to high demand, you may have to wait longer than usual to access this site. We appreciate your patience.”

For the people who still have not received their first, $1,200 stimulus payments, the IRS said the Get My Payment tool will show the status of both payments.

“You will be able to check the status of your Economic Impact Payment 1 and Economic Impact Payment 2 payments. The status includes the date of the payment and the method (direct deposit or mailed payment date). Mailed payments will require more processing and mailing time.”

People who try to check their status may get past the loading screen but still see “payment status unavailable.”

The IRS said this message means it can’t determine your payment eligibility.

“Two common reasons are that you didn’t file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return or your recently filed return has not been fully processed.”

Some more frequently asked questions about the stimulus checks can be answered here.