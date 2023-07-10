(NEXSTAR) – The Powerball jackpot has once again reached a record level, hitting an estimated $680.8 million ahead of Monday’s drawing. If a ticket (or tickets) matches the numbers below, this will be the ninth-largest prize in the lottery game’s history.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 2, 24, 34, 53, 58, and red Powerball 13. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Before the drawing, officials estimated the jackpot to be $675 million. It increased slightly during the day, reaching an estimated $680.8 million at the time of the drawing.

The current jackpot has been growing since mid-April when someone in Ohio won the $252.6 million prize. Monday is the 35th consecutive drawing in this jackpot series.

Should there be a winner from Monday’s drawing, the jackpot will rank as the ninth-largest in game history, coming in just behind a $687.8 million grand prize won in 2018. There were two winning tickets for that jackpot, one in New York and the other in Iowa.

Despite its record size, the current Powerball jackpot is only the second-largest of 2023. In February, a Washington woman won a jackpot worth $754.6 million, the fifth-largest in Powerball history. She opted for the cash option, taking home roughly $407.2 million.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California) $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts) $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington) $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland) $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California) $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York) $680.8 million (estimated ahead of Monday’s drawing) $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (California, Wisconsin)

If you matched all six of Monday’s winning numbers, you’ll be able to receive your payout either as an annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. Powerball officials estimated the cash value at $340.9 million before the drawing. You may want to think twice before collecting the cash option though.

If your ticket isn’t the lucky jackpot winner, you may still have a much smaller prize to cash in. About one in 29 entries win some piece of the prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.