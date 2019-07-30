Cheesecake Factory offering half-off slices for National Cheesecake Day

Tuesday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day!
This simple dessert has several variations – including the New York-style, the Philadelphia style, even a Chicago style.
But none of those were the first.
Apparently it was the Greek-style that started it all.
According to the National Day Calendar, an ancient Greek physician wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes thousands of years ago.
To celebrate the foodie holiday, Cheesecake Factory is offering all dine-in guests a slice of cheesecake for half off.
The offer is valid at all U.S. restaurants, but applies to dine-in guests only.
Cheesecake Factory is also celebrating the release of its newest cheesecake flavors – the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.
Enjoy!
What’s your favorite kind of cheesecake?
