Chef Gordon Ramsay moves restaurant headquarters from California to Texas

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Gordon Ramsay attends the TCA panel for National Geographic Channels’ Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KRON) – Looks like another business mogul is relocating his operations from California to Texas.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has moved his restaurant headquarters from California to Texas, the Dallas Morning News first reported.

The publication said the expansion is part of Ramsay’s plan to open more restaurants across North America, including locations in Boston, Miami, and Chicago.

Ramsay, the host of TV series “Hell’s Kitchen,” is the latest in a list of people and businesses trading California for Texas.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla headquarters had officially moved from Silicon Valley to Austin.