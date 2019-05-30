Chicago Cubs player speaks out after girl hit by foul ball

HOUSTON (CNN) -- An incident at a Major League Baseball game Wednesday night left one young girl injured and a player shaken.

It happened in Houston when a fan was hit by a foul ball.

A line drive by Cubs player Alberto Almora Junior hit a young girl in the stands last night at the Cubs-Astros game.

Witnesses say the park went quiet as Almora, dropped to one knee.

The Houston Astros say the young fan was taken to the hospital.

She was in tears as she left the ballpark.

Her condition has not been released.

Almora was clearly shaken by the incident and was consoled by one of the security guards before walking away in tears.

"With God willing, I'll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. Prayers right now. That's all I really can control," Almora said.

Almora is the father of two boys and despite being visibly shaken by all of this, he stayed in the game."

Sources tell ESPN that the initial report on the girl's condition was positive.

A string of similar incidents prompted Major League Baseball to install expanded netting at all ball parks last year.

Some are calling for even more netting, while others say it interferes with viewing the game and takes away the opportunity to catch foul balls.

MLB released a statement saying, "Clubs have significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years. With last night's event in mind, we will continue our efforts on this important issue."

