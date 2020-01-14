Live Now
Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Chick-fil-A lovers – here’s a freebie you won’t want to miss out on: free nuggets!

Here’s how you can score the freebie.

All you have to do is download the Chick-fil-A mobile app and create a Chick-fil-A One account.

If you already have the app, you just have to sign in to your existing account on the app.

Boom – free nuggets!

If you’re looking for something a bit healthier, you can exchange the nuggs for Chick-fil-A’s new Kale Crunch side, which was released across the U.S. on Monday.

That side is described by Chick-fil-A as “a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with Apple Cide and Dijon Mustard Vinaigerette, topped with salted, crunchy almonds.”

The promo is applicable now through Jan. 31 for both new and existing loyalty members.

