DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Chick-fil-A locations nationwide are experiencing an outage for credit card payments.

According to online posts, the issue is with the chain’s third-party vendor. This has temporarily stopped credit or debit card payments and caused issues with mobile orders.

As such, locations are only taking cash payments and not processing mobile or curbside orders.

It is not known when the issue will be resolved.