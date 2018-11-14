Chick-fil-A partners with DoorDash for home delivery
ATLANTA (AP) - Chick-fil-A customers no longer have to go get their chicken because the chicken will come to them.
The company is partnering with DoorDash to offer home delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide.
Participating restaurants will deliver everything on the menu to customers within a 10-minute radius.
In a statement, Chick-fil-A senior vice president Jon Bridges says delivery is one way to help its busy customers get a "quick yet high quality meal."
Chick-fil-A has been testing DoorDash delivery since 2017 in select markets.
Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 chicken sandwiches until Nov. 20 when placing an order through DoorDash.
The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using a promo code.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Warriors' Stephen Curry won't play on road trip but will travel with team
- Police: Uncle shot, killed 30-year-old niece at his home
- INTERACTIVE MAP: Type in an address to see if it's been damaged in the Camp Fire
- ‘No remorse': Judge sends teen shooter to juvenile detention
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.