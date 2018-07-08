National

Chick-fil-A voted America's favorite restaurant 3 years in a row

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2018 11:57 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 11:57 AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Chick-fil-A was once again ranked America's favorite restaurant. 

It won the same honor for the third year in a row, according to this year's American Customer Satisfaction Survey, which ranks customer experiences in fast food and traditional-style restaurants.

More than 22,000 people were surveyed. 

Papa John's and Panera tied for second place and Subway ranked third. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App