Chick-fil-A voted America's favorite restaurant 3 years in a row
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Chick-fil-A was once again ranked America's favorite restaurant.
It won the same honor for the third year in a row, according to this year's American Customer Satisfaction Survey, which ranks customer experiences in fast food and traditional-style restaurants.
More than 22,000 people were surveyed.
Papa John's and Panera tied for second place and Subway ranked third.
