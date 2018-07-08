Chick-fil-A voted America's favorite restaurant 3 years in a row

Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Chick-fil-A was once again ranked America's favorite restaurant.

It won the same honor for the third year in a row, according to this year's American Customer Satisfaction Survey, which ranks customer experiences in fast food and traditional-style restaurants.

More than 22,000 people were surveyed.

Papa John's and Panera tied for second place and Subway ranked third.

