Child recovering after mouth caught fire at dentist

LAS VEGAS (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A little girl is scarred after a visit to the dentist and not just because going to the dentist can be scary.

She was literally burned during a procedure.

No kid likes going to the dentist but one 5-year-old had the scare of a lifetime at Just For Kids.

Her next stop was the hospital after her family says her mouth caught fire!

“You go in thinking that you’re in good hands and that your child’s going to be safe and so this has been kind of a traumatic event for the whole family,” Alison Brasier said.

That family is now suing Dr. Deep Karan Dhillon and just for Kids Dentistry and Orthodontics in Centennial Hills.

The family claims the dentist failed to take proper precautions to keep their child safe during a routine dental procedure.

“For unknown reasons at this point, a spark was created in her mouth from the dental bur which then caused the throat pack to catch on fire and unfortunately causing some pretty severe burns,” Brasier said.

According to the lawsuit, those burns landed the 5-year-old girl in the hospital for several days.

The lawyer representing the family, Alison Brasier, says in the case of most routine procedures, the conditions could make for a perfect, unsafe, storm inside a patient’s mouth if the dentist isn’t careful.

“You have, if you’re under sedation, oxygen coming through, you’ve got usually cotton or other flammable material in your mouth. And then you have these tools that can become overheated if proper precautions aren’t taken and if those overheated tools cause anything to spark you really have the perfect storm for what happened in this case,” Brasier said.

Brasier says the girl, who is now six, is doing well physically and they don’t expect her injuries to be lifelong.

“Really they just want to prevent this from happening to other people and make sure that if something does happen that the parties that are responsible are held accountable,” Brasier said.

Doctor Dhillon’s lawyer would not comment on the case.