Children escape unharmed after getting caught up in New York shooting

Police in New York have released dramatic video from a non-fatal shooting incident in the Bronx on June 17, in which two children narrowly escaped being shot.

The video shows a suspect shooting multiple times at a 24-year-old male victim. Police were seeking information on the suspect and another male, who helped him get away on a scooter.

The video shows the victim colliding with two children as he flees the shooter. The children then fall between the suspect and the victim, who appears to keep firing.

Somehow, local reports said, the children were not harmed.

According to reports, the two were a 10- and five-year-old sister and brother, just yards from their home.

The victim was in a stable condition, reports said.