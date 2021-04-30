Children save mom from abuse by slipping note to bus driver: New Mexico police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico police say two children helped save their mother, who suffered hours of abuse allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, by passing a note to the school bus driver.

According to police, the previous night 40-year-old Erik Alvarado allegedly beat, choked, tried to suffocate and threatened to kill the mother of his three kids.

Las Cruces police learned of the incident around 8 a.m. Friday, April 23. Investigators said Alvarado began physically assaulting the woman around 8 p.m. the day before.

Erik Alvarado (Courtesy: Las Cruces Police Department)

Police said much of the violence happened in front of the couple’s toddler and their two school-age children.

At some point, Alvarado allegedly took the woman’s phone and made her stay by his side all night so she couldn’t get help. The next morning, the woman was allowed to take her kids to the bus stop and that’s when she wrote a note saying she was in danger.

The woman asked her kids to give the note to the bus driver. The bus driver then called 911. When officers arrived at the home, they found the woman with several cuts and bruises and abrasions.

Officers arrested Alvarado later that day. He is being charged with three third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery against a household member, two for suffocation of the victim and one for strangulation. The 40-year-old also faces misdemeanor counts of battery against a household member and deprivation of property.