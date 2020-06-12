SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As tensions remain high nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, the “good cop” narrative continues to be a topic of debate.
On Monday, “Cops” was canceled after 32 seasons on the air. “LivePD,” which airs on A&E, was also canceled after it was originally placed on hold, according to Deadline.
And now — Paw Patrol?
Paw Patrol is a children’s cartoon that follows the story of six rescue dogs and a boy named Ryder who work together to protect the community. The police dog “Chase” has been a recent hot topic.
The Paw Patrol Twitter account announced on Twitter that it would be muting its content to allow Black voices to be heard.
But users’ comments had an alternative idea for the program.
“Defund the paw patrol.”
“Euthanize the police dog.”
“You’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change.”
The comments under the tweet have now sparked a social media debate. Many people noted that it’s just a children’s show and people shouldn’t be so upset.
Paw Patrol has not yet spoken on the matter.
Latest News Headlines:
- San Francisco Police Officers Association reacts to mayor’s list of police reforms
- Children’s cartoon ‘Paw Patrol’ sparks social media debate on ‘good cop’ narrative
- NFL to spend $250 million on social justice initiatives
- Starbucks bans employees from wearing anything that supports Black Lives Matter
- Louisville council passes ‘Breonna’s Law’ banning no-knock warrants