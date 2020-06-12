Children’s cartoon ‘Paw Patrol’ sparks social media debate on ‘good cop’ narrative

NEW YORK – MAY 18: Chase from NICKELODEON’s PAW PATROL and a cartoon Stephen Colbert from THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT as seen during the ViacomCBS Upfront @Home virtual presentation on Monday, May 18, in which an array of ViacomCBS stars highlighted the company’s brands, capabilities and innovations. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As tensions remain high nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, the “good cop” narrative continues to be a topic of debate.

On Monday, “Cops” was canceled after 32 seasons on the air. “LivePD,” which airs on A&E, was also canceled after it was originally placed on hold, according to Deadline.

And now — Paw Patrol?

Paw Patrol is a children’s cartoon that follows the story of six rescue dogs and a boy named Ryder who work together to protect the community. The police dog “Chase” has been a recent hot topic.

The Paw Patrol Twitter account announced on Twitter that it would be muting its content to allow Black voices to be heard.

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

But users’ comments had an alternative idea for the program.

“Defund the paw patrol.”

“Euthanize the police dog.”

“You’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change.”

The comments under the tweet have now sparked a social media debate. Many people noted that it’s just a children’s show and people shouldn’t be so upset.

Paw Patrol has not yet spoken on the matter.

