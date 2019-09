SAN FRANCISCO (WJHL) – Chili’s is stepping up to help children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The chain is celebrating “Chili’s St. Jude Day” on Monday!

Chili’s is asking you to stop by and eat with them, and they will give 100% of their profits from your meal to the research hospital.

Chili’s says they will donate profits up to $350,000.

>> Click here to learn more and/or find a restaurant near you.

