Chris Cuomo says his wife now has COVID-19

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KRON) — Longtime journalist Chris Cuomo has been very vocal about his battle with COVID-19.
Chris, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced his wife Cristina has now contracted the virus.
He said the kids are healthy right now.
“Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up,” Cuomo said. “Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks.”
New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. The state reported 202,208 cases on Wednesday and 10,834 deaths.
There are more than 641,000 confirmed cases in the nation and 28,399 deaths.
