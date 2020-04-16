Chris Cuomo says his wife now has COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo, Staff Sergeant, US Army Michael Kacer and Christina Greeven Cuomo attend as The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KRON) — Longtime journalist Chris Cuomo has been very vocal about his battle with COVID-19.

Chris, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced his wife Cristina has now contracted the virus.

He said the kids are healthy right now.

“Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up,” Cuomo said. “Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks.”

Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has covid now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks. pic.twitter.com/ncyoQ3saWc — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 16, 2020

New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. The state reported 202,208 cases on Wednesday and 10,834 deaths.

There are more than 641,000 confirmed cases in the nation and 28,399 deaths.

Latest News Headlines: