Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Chris Cuomo says his wife now has COVID-19

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo, Staff Sergeant, US Army Michael Kacer and Christina Greeven Cuomo attend as The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KRON) — Longtime journalist Chris Cuomo has been very vocal about his battle with COVID-19.

Chris, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced his wife Cristina has now contracted the virus.

He said the kids are healthy right now.

“Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up,” Cuomo said. “Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks.”

New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. The state reported 202,208 cases on Wednesday and 10,834 deaths.

There are more than 641,000 confirmed cases in the nation and 28,399 deaths.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News