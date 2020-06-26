Chuck E. Cheese reveals which locations are closing a day after filing for bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just a day after Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, the entertainment and pizza venue announced it will permanently close about three dozen locations nationwide.

CEC Entertainment, which owns the Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza chains, filed for bankruptcy on Wendesday.

A list compiled by USA Today reveals the company plans to reject about 45 leases, including 5 in California, as well as about 34 locations that will be permanently closed.

The locations closing in California are:

Ladera Heights

San Bernardino

El Monte

Long Beach

Diamond Bar

According to the bankruptcy filing, CEC also requested a judge’s permission to continue to honor game credits, tickets, tokens, gift cards, customer deposits, discount offers and loyalty accounts, as long as the company remains in business.

According to CEC, it had reopened 266 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants as of Wednesday, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery options, as well as continuing to host birthday parties.

Chuck E. Cheese’s has a total of 555 locations.

Latest Stories: