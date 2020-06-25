Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company files for bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company, CEC Entertainment, announced Thursday it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the “financial strain” of mass restaurant closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, CEC said it expects to continue operating many of its restaurants, which include the Peter Piper Pizza chain.

According to CEC, it had reopened 266 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants as of Wednesday, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery options, as well as continuing to host birthday parties.

Chuck E. Cheese’s has a total of 555 locations; the company has not immediately announced any restaurant closures.

CEO David McKillips, said that the past few months have “been the most challenging event in our company’s history” and is “confident” about the future of the 40-year-old brand.

Just a day ago, vitamin and dietary supplement chain GNC filed for bankruptcy.

Other companies that have also file for bankruptcy during the pandemic include JCPenney, Neiman Marcus, and J. Crew.

