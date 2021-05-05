Cinco de Mayo: Celebrate with discounts on food, cocktails at these national chains

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, during which the Mexican army defeated invading French forces despite being vastly outnumbered. The French army regrouped and won a subsequent battle, but Mexico’s initial victory at Puebla has long served as a point of national pride.

Today, Cinco de Mayo is observed more widely in the United States than Mexico itself, but Mexican Americans — and Americans, in general — have good reason to celebrate: A divided America was fighting the Civil War when the Battle of Puebla was fought, and Mexico’s victory may have forced France to abandon its plans to supply the Confederacy with munitions, according to History.com.

Even the U.S. government urged Americans to observe Cinco de Mayo with “appropriate ceremonies and activities” in a 2005 congressional resolution.

“Cinco de Mayo serves as a reminder that the foundation of the United States is built by people from many nations and diverse cultures who are willing to fight and die for freedom,” the resolution states.

Mexico’s cultural contributions in the States are also undeniable. And on Cinco de Mayo, communities across America celebrate by embracing Mexican culture with festivals or gatherings (socially distanced, this year), or even a bit of Mexican cuisine.

And speaking of food, plenty of U.S. national chains are aiming to help Americans celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a great deal on Mexican-inspired fare.

7-Eleven

On May 5, 7Rewards members can redeem four mini tacos with the purchase of a small Slurpee for just $1.

Chili’s

Chilis is offering five different $5 drink specials on May 5, including its Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita, Cuervo Blue ‘Rita and Frose ‘Rita “plus select draft imports.” Fans in five cities across the country can also participate in the restaurant’s “Hide & Cinco” event for a chance to find a pinata “filled with a $500 gift card and tons of Chili’s Cinco swag.”

We’ve hidden 5 piñatas filled with $500 + exclusive Cinco swag in San Antonio, Nashville, Tampa, Las Vegas, Atlanta! Come find us and say “Hi! Welcome to Cinco” to get the goods! Stay tuned for city-specific clues👀👀👀Get it? Got it? FIND ‘EM!



Rules: https://t.co/gvMOYV1AzI pic.twitter.com/iCybeCQ7om — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 5, 2021

Chipotle

Chipotle has been celebrating Cinco de Mayo with “Cinco Days of Giveaways,” during which the chain is offering buy-one-get-one deals (via a ‘Chipotle IQ” test) or a chance for its Instagram followers to win one of five $500 Chipotle gift cards. See details here.

Cholula

Cholula, a brand of hot sauce manufactured in Mexico, is offering “burrito insurance” on May 5 for DoorDash customers in select metro areas. To redeem the “insurance” payment — which comes in the form of a $20 coupon toward a DoorDash order, and no delivery fee — DoorDash customers must include a “qualifying burrito item” with their order of $20, and use the promotional code “BURRITODOWN” at checkout. In addition, a free mini bottle of Cholula will be included with each purchase, while supplies last.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s locations are offering all-day drink specials, as well as the option to “top off your favorite ‘Rita” with a tequila floater for just $1 extra.

It's Cinco de Mayo y'all! We're serving up DRINK SPECIALS ALL DAY including our rocks and frozen 'Ritas. Order a Grande and keep the cup! Plus top off your favorite 'Rita with a $1 tequila floater. Let's have some fun! pic.twitter.com/rIBvp2uw7Q — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) May 5, 2021

El Pollo Loco

Customers at El Pollo Loco who purchase two al carbon tacos on May 5 can redeem three additional al carbon tacos at no charge. Loco Rewards members can redeem the deal via the app, while non-members will have to present a coupon. Additionally, any customers who place their order via the El Pollo Loco mobile app or online will be treated to a free 5-ounce bottle of Tapatio hot sauce.

Hungry Howie’s

Hungry Howie’s — a pizza chain — is getting into the spirit with a “Cinco de Mayo Especial” deal: Customers who use the code “CINCO” on online orders can redeem a carryout, medium, 1-topping pizza for $5.55.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House’s has Cinco de Mayo specials on house margaritas ($3) and margarita pitchers ($9).

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Rewards members earn five-times the points on all orders placed May 5.

On the Border

The restaurant chain is offering $5 Grande House Margaritas “all day long,” along with additional deals on “meltdown” shots or commemorative glassware, depending on availability.

We're ready to CELEBRATE! Join us Tomorrow for a #CincoDeMayo fiesta and be sure to order a Grand Marnier meltdown for that added fiesta kick. pic.twitter.com/TRSzdkUH9C — On The Border (@ontheborder) May 4, 2021

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $5 deal on a “Build Your Own Taco Cravings Box” and a $15 deal on a “Build Your Own Taco Party Pack” when ordering through Uber Eats.

Taco John’s

In honor of “Taco de Mayo,” Taco John’s locations are offering five soft beef tacos for $5.55.