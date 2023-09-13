(WJW/KRON) – While many fans did not score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, they can still have a private party with their favorite Swifties. Cinemark announced Wednesday it is offering auditorium rentals for the film debut of “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour.”

The movie opens in theaters on Oct. 13, and private theater rentals begin on Oct. 19. Private Swiftie parties can hold up to 40 guests to watch the 160-minute film. That reserves the auditorium and covers the ticket cost.

The movie theater chain is offering the auditoriums for a flat rate of $795.60. That amounts to roughly $20 per person for 40 people. If you have more than 40 in your group, Cinemark will offer a quote. Cinemark will also be offering Taylor Swift merch, including Eras Tour popcorn tubs, cups and mini posters.

Cinemark says the rentals will begin on October 19, but you can book now here. There are over 20 Cinemark theaters in the Bay Area — many of which are Century Theatres. Here are the cities in the region that have a Cinemark location:

Daly City

Fremont

Hayward (two locations)

Mill Valley

Milpitas

Mountain View

Napa

Novato

Pleasant Hill

Redwood City

Richmond

San Bruno

San Francisco

San Jose (two locations)

San Leandro

San Mateo

San Rafael (two locations)

Union City

Vallejo

Walnut Creek

If you aren’t interested in a party, there will be plenty of showtimes. AMC is expected to play the movie “at least” four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at all its U.S. locations.