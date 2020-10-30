Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says QB Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVD-19 and won’t play against Boston College.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided the following update this evening on quarterback Trevor Lawrence:

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

