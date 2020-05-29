CNN crew arrested on live TV while covering George Floyd protests in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KRON) – A CNN crew has been arrested while covering Minneapolis protests live on the air Friday morning.

Among those arrested was correspondent Omar Jimenez as he gave a report on CNN’s New Day shortly after 3 a.m. PST.

Police claimed they were arrested because they were told to move and didn’t comply.

Just hours beforehand, cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department was forced to abandon as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St. Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the U.S over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

