CNN files lawsuit against Trump administration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - CNN announced Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

In a statement, CNN said the lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning in the Washington, DC District Court.

CNN says it is also asking a judge's intervention after President Donald Trump revoked the White House credentials of CNN's Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

At a news conference last week, Acosta rebuffed a White House press aide's attempt to remove a microphone from his hand during a testy exchanger with Trump.

In part, the statement reads:

"The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process. We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process. While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone. If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials."

You can read the full complaint here.

