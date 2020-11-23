Co-creator of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Patrick Quinn, the co-creator of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, has died, according to his official Facebook page.

Quinn died early Sunday morning following a 7-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“It is with great sadness that we must share the passing of Patrick early this morning. He was a blessing to us all in so many ways. We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS,” a statement on his Facebook page reads.

Quinn and his partner Pete Frates started the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 that went viral across social media platforms.

Millions worldwide participated in the challenge where a bucket of ice water was dumped on their head.

Frates died last year.