Coach wrestles armed student to ground at Oregon high school

OREGON (KRON) - An Oregon high school football coached tackled a student with a gun before any shots were fired on campus on Friday.

Students at Parkrose High School and their parents are now calling the man a hero.

Coach Keanon Lowe wrestled the student to the ground just before noon

Lowe coaches the football and boys track and field teams. He reportedly also worked on the school's security team.

He is a 2010 Jesuit High School graduate who was a wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks from 2010-2014.

Lowe showed leadership abilities on and off the field during his four years with the Ducks. He had 11 touchdown catches including one during the 2015 National Championship game against Ohio State.

Since then, he landed jobs in the NFL, coaching under Chip Kelley for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016.

Lowe has been the head football coach at Parkrose since 2017.

Police have recovered a gun and the student suspect is in custody.

