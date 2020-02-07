Coca-Cola to start selling cherry vanilla coke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN) — Starting next week, cherry vanilla Coca-Cola — along with a zero sugar version — will be available for purchase in cans and bottles.

The flavor was inspired by man customers who mix cherry and vanilla coke at the company’s freestyle soda fountains.

Coca-Cola has about 51,000 freestyle machines and all of them are connected on a single digital platform.

The company gets regular updates from the machines and uses that information to highlight popular flavors on different screens.

According to Coca-Cola’s data, cherry vanilla coke is the most popular hybrid drink.