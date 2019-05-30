Coffee-flavored coke might be coming to the U.S.

(CNN) -- It flopped the first time, but Coca-Cola is betting this time it'll be huge.

The company is thinking about bringing coffee-flavored coke back to the U.S.

In 2006, "Coca-Cola Blak" was launches and people didn't like it. The company stopped selling it in 2008.

A spokesperson says this time will be difference thanks to evolving trends and palates.

Coca-Cola plus coffee is available in Australia, Spain, Thailand, Poland and other countries and packs for caffeine than a regular coke.

It should be available in 25 international markets by the end of the year. The company hasn't committed to brining it to the U.S yet, but is optimistic.

