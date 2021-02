A Texas resident dressed in a robe and cowboy gear took a tumble as he slid through the snow after a winter storm hit the state on February 15.

David Hong said he filmed this footage in Dallas of his roommate Andrew Park braving chilly temperatures in a robe, cowboy hat, and cowboy boots.

This video shows Park smoothly sliding across the snowy ground while pouring coffee into a mug – until he slips and falls.

“Sliding into my 27th birthday … expectations versus reality,” Park said on TikTok.