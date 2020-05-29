Colin Kaepernick offers to pay legal fees of Minneapolis protesters

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has started a fund to hire lawyers for people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Kaepernick said he has launched the Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, which will pay for all legal assistance for protesters in the Minneapolis area, according to the website set up for the fund.

Kaepernick’s charitable organization, Know Your Rights Camp, is paying for the project.

“In fighting for liberation there’s always retaliation,” Kaepernick said Friday morning … “We must protect our Freedom Fighters.”

“We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by [Know Your Rights Camp].”

In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp



For representation or to donate https://t.co/q0pzAObCiG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 29, 2020

On Thursday, Kaepernick tweeted out his support for protesters, saying, “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.”

He added, “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.”

“We have the right to fight back!”

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.



The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.



We have the right to fight back!



Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

George Floyd died shortly after being arrested Monday and his death caught national attention after video circulated showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.

Chauvin has since been fired and is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death.

Latest Stories: