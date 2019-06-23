College student disappears shortly after ordering Lyft ride

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old University of Utah student whose last communication with her family said she arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport five days ago.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that police said Friday that Mackenzie Lueck’s parents reported her missing on Thursday afternoon.

Lueck texted her parents about 1 a.m. Monday to tell them she arrived at the airport from California, and officials say she took a Lyft ride.

Her phone has since been turned off.

Fine says Alpha Chi Omega sorority members were posting flyers and using social media to search for Lueck.

