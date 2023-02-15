Eduardo Armando Romero was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a police K-9 in Golden on Feb. 13, 2023. (Credit: Golden Police Department)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a K-9 on the Colorado School of Mines campus admitted to police that he had smoked, drank and was in a “food coma” at the time of his arrest.

Eduardo Armando Romero, 29, was arrested and booked on Monday.

Suspect caught slumped in stolen car

According to the Golden Police Department, Romero was found slumped over his steering wheel near 19th and Elm Street. He was in a 2015 white Jeep Wrangler that was later discovered to have been stolen out of Englewood.

In an arrest affidavit from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Romero said he bought the Jeep two weeks prior but had not registered it yet. He said the bill of sale would be in the car, but when investigators searched the Jeep, they did not find a bill of sale.

From there, Romero evaded police and pointed a handgun at an officer. Romero allegedly shot and killed K-9 Graffit who was ordered to apprehend him.

Suspect was ‘dazed and confused’ and in a ‘food coma’

According to the affidavit, Romero admitted he was “dazed and confused” while in his car.

He also admitted to officers that the night before, Super Bowl Sunday, he had smoked a “blunt” before going to Whisky Row in downtown Denver to watch the game. At the bar, Romero said he drank three “house margs” and compared their size to a 12-ounce cup he had in his car.

Romero also justified his confusion after eating a lot on Sunday night, describing himself as being in a “food coma.”

According to the affidavit, Romero had no memory of driving from 19th and Elm, where he was first stopped by officers, to 19th and Tangent where he swerved into oncoming traffic.

In the affidavit, Romero also denied pointing his handgun at K-9 Graffit. He said he heard a gunshot and assumed he had shot the ground. When asked why he ran away from police, he said he was aware of the warrants for his arrest.

According to the DA, Romero has several active warrants including forgery, theft and DUI.

Romero is facing the following charges:

Felony menacing

Aggravated animal cruelty

Prohibited use of a weapon

Two counts of criminal mischief

Criminal impersonation

Two counts of motor vehicle theft

Resisting arrest

Obstruction

Eluding

Driving under restraint

Driving under the influence

The affidavit also stated that Romero’s Colorado driver’s license was revoked for being a habitual traffic offender.