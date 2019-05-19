Columbine school shooting survivor found dead in home

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. April 25, 1999 - Austin Eubanks hugs his girlfriend during community-wide memorial service for victims of shooting rampage at Columbine High School. Eubanks, who survived the school shooting, has died. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. April 25, 1999 - Austin Eubanks hugs his girlfriend during community-wide memorial service for victims of shooting rampage at Columbine High School. Eubanks, who survived the school shooting, has died. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home.

There were no signs of foul play. A Monday autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks’ best friend.

He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries. He later worked at an addiction treatment center and traveled the U.S. telling his story.

Eubanks’ family says in a statement that he “lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face,” KMGH-TV reports.

The family added: “We thank the recovery community for its support. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”

