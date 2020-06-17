Comedian Chris D’Elia accused of sexual harassment by several girls when they were underage

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 25: Actor/comedian Chris D’Elia performs his stand-up comedy routine as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Comedian and actor Chris D’Elia is under fire following allegations that surfaced Tuesday night accusing him of sexually harassing multiple underage girls.

In a Twitter thread, Simone Rossi shared screenshots of an alleged conversation she had with D’Elia from 2014, when she was 16, and wrote that she was “groomed” by the stand-up comic.

Rossi also highlighted the “irony” of D’Elia’s role in Netflix’s “You” Season 2, in which he plays a pedophile.

In more tweets, Rossi wrote that she was “groomed by a stand up comedian twice [her] age,” but never met up with the comic because she ultimately got “a boyfriend [her] own age.”

She added that D’Elia “was the one who DM’d me on Twitter” and “used the power imbalance between us to his advantage.”

“I am also definitely not the only underage girl he did this to … F**k you Chris D’Elia and also Netflix I highly doubt casting this creep as a pedophile was a coincidence.”

imagine getting owned by a 16 year old pic.twitter.com/wKTSx6ie5S — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

i am also definitely not the only underage girl he did this too. just an FYI. — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

Not long after Rossi’s tweets, a flood of accusations hit social media from several other women alleging they too were harassed by D’Elia.

Twitter user @SheRatesDogs shared many of them to her page, which prompted a Twitter-wide conversation.

For most of Wednesday, D’elia’s name was trending on Twitter as accusations continued to build against the comedian.

This is crazy bc I’ve literally had this sent to me about Chris Delia as well https://t.co/o05YWjIUqo pic.twitter.com/qbYQ7mIK6Z — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020

Geez this one includes blackmail pic.twitter.com/9YFszaIQY4 — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020

Others have also referenced D’Elia’s tendency to play pedophiles in media or in jokes.

One clip from his podcast “Congratulations with Chris D’Elia” has resurfaced on Twitter. D’Elia is seen sitting at a desk ranting about what he thinks 14-year-old girls should look like today.

“You ever see a f**king 14-year-old? She looks 30,” he says. “There’s no such thing as a 14-year-old girl anymore. They go from like, six, to 25.”

Twitter users also started talking about other instances in which he joked about rape or pedophilia, reference some tweets dating back to 2009.

“I want to follow Miley Cyrus but I feel weird because she is underage. I’m 29. I can’t follow a 16-year-old. Even on the internet,” D’Elia wrote in 2009 about Cyrus.

I want to follow Miley Cyrus but I feel weird because she is underage. I'm 29. I can't follow a 16 year old. Even on the internet. — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) June 19, 2009

“Checking in on FourSquare is basically just begging strangers to come rape you,” D’Elia Tweeted in August 2010. “Linking your location to your Tweets is kinda like saying, ‘Hey come rape me real quick,'” he added.

"Checking In" on Foursquare is basically just begging strangers to come rape you. — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) August 5, 2010

D’Elia has yet to comment on the allegations.

Latest Stories: