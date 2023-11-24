(KTLA) — Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Beverly Hills early Friday morning for driving intoxicated after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, authorities said.

Officers responded to Beverly Drive and Dayton Way around 5:45 a.m. for a well-being check, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to KTLA.

Authorities said they received calls about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, apparently slumped over the steering wheel while the car was still running, according to TMZ.

Host Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

The Los Angeles native and “Girls Trip” star was taken into custody and released a short time later.

On Thursday, Haddish performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the legendary comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

Haddish was also arrested for DUI in Atlanta last year.

Haddish joked about the incident while hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2022.

During her opening monologue, Haddish, who was newly- recently single at the time, teased that she was looking for a man” with a perfect credit score and God sent her four men in uniform instead.

“Yeah, they were the police. They got good benefits and everything, so I can’t even be mad,” Haddish said. “And yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents.”

She also asked the audience if they wanted to see her mugshot.

“Still cute… looking good,” Haddish said as her picture popped up. “I’m going to turn that into an NFT.”

Haddish has starred in various movies and T.V. shows such as “The Carmichael Show” and “The Last O.G.”

The comedian won a Primetime Emmy for after hosting a Saturday Night Episode in 2017 and a Grammy after releasing a comedy album in 2019, according to IMDB.