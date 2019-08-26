Commemorating 400 years since arrival of enslaved Africans

HAMPTON, Va. (CNN Newsource) — 400 years ago this month, the first documented Africans were brought to British North America.

The arrival of about 20 captured Africans in Hampton, Virginia, began a painful era of American slavery.

This weekend, at the same port where they arrived, thousands of people are honoring them.

In the same spot where about 20 captured Africans arrived four centuries ago, people whispered prayers to them — and to the ancestors who did not survive the voyage — sending those thoughts floating with flower petals into the Chesapeake Bay.

“The ghost of the past is still alive with us today,” Qahir Abdur-Rahman said. “You can feel it as you walk around and look at the backdrop here.”

Under the backdrop of Fort Monroe, people felt what shackles would have been like and took pictures at the historic marker where the ship ‘white lion’ arrived.

Asia Leeds, co-director of African Diaspora studies at Spelman College, said this wasn’t the first group of Africans in America.

There were others already taken to what were then Spanish, Portuguese and french territories but this does mark the first arrival to English north America.

“It marks the beginning of the foundations of this nation,”Leeds said. “Of which slavery is deeply embedded. “So we have the beginnings of not just U.S. governing systems, right? They emerge out of this colonial history but also the foundations of american wealth.”

And now African Americans can be part of that wealth, in spite of continued struggles of inequality.

“Now we are engineers, lawyers, doctors, presidents,” Tanya Woolfolk said. “Maybe a future female president but we’ve came along way.”

And while they look at the traditions that made them who they are, the next generation is also looking at what the world could be.

“Imagine the problems that would be solved if all people were kind find and feel cared for,” Brycen Dildy said “It does not matter what your race or religion may be, we all deserve kindness.”

“Can we talk about where we’re are going,” CNN Political Commentator Van Jones said. “Can we talk about how what is necessary to get there as we look at the next 400 years?”