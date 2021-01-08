Congress to move forward with 25th Amendment if Trump doesn’t resign

(KRON) – Following a virtual meeting that the House Democratic Caucus held on Friday afternoon, Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement in regards to President Trump resigning.

Pelosi states that the Caucus spoke for hours and says ‘it was a conversation unlike any other, because it followed an action unlike any other.’

The statement goes on to say that their hope is that President Trump will step down immediately and if he doesn’t, she says the Rules Committee is ‘prepared to move forward’ with the 25th Amendment legislation.

Here is the full statement Pelosi released:

“Today, the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long conversation that was sad, moving and patriotic. It was a conversation unlike any other, because it followed an action unlike any other. “It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment. Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment. “With great respect, our deliberations will continue.”

This comes just days after Trump supporters mobbed the Capitol building.