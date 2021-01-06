Contra Costa Republican chairman responds to Capitol chaos

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Embarrassing and hypocritical. Those are the terms being used by the chairman of the Contra Costa County Republican Party.

KRON4 spoke with Matt Shupe earlier today and despite calling out the behavior that unfolded at the Capitol, Shupe believes this is not as bad as what the left has done and said in the past.

“The violence of the left has been going on much more often than the right,” Shupe said.

Chairman Matt Shupe says what happened Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, mirrors what took place in Portland this summer.

“In Portland, they laid siege to federal courthouses for months. The right has had a moral high ground by not echoing and not mimicking and then today it’s really sad some people decided. Obviously, it was thousands of people there and some did things that were reprehensible, but it’s not acceptable for anybody of any political party to do what was done today,” Shupe said.

“Not only is it hypocritical it’s antithetical to what our country is founded on and what the republican party believes in. You can’t spend the last year condemning violence then do it yourself you lose all credibility in doing so,” he continued.

Shupe says a breach of this magnitude was nothing short of disgusting and anyone calling themselves a patriot is in the wrong.

“What you saw today is something you’d expect in a third world country or war-torn country, not the United States,” Shupe said.

When asked if he lay this down at Trump’s feet, this is what Shupe had to say.

“Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of the adults that do this. The president’s response was in line with how he communicates but he should’ve done more. I think (his tweet) was lacking in the context of what was going on,” Shupe said.

Shupe said what happened today is not the American way — he wants both sides to realize we’re all on the same team.