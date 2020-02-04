Coors Light covering dog adoption fees nationwide until Feb. 21

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A couple days after Kansas City Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi celebrated the team’s Super Bowl win by paying for dog adoptions at a Kansas City shelter, Coors Light decided to kick things up a notch with a generous act of its own.

Coors Light announced Tuesday it will reimburse up to $100 in fees for 1,000 dog adoptions from anywhere in the country.

The offer is good for anyone ages 21 and up and lasts through Feb. 21.

All you have to do to get reimbursed is text COORS4k9 to 28130 along with a picture of the adoption receipt.

You can see terms and conditions by clicking here.

Latest Stories: