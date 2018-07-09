Cops called after Steve Bannon heckled at bookstore
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon was heckled at a bookstore in Richmond on Saturday.
Nick Cooke, the owner of Black Swan Books on W. Main Street, posted a statement regarding the incident on their website.
In the statement, Cooke said a person entered the bookstore and repeatedly shouted obscenities at Bannon.
Cooke added that while he doesn't agree with Bannon's political views, he would never condone that kind of behavior in his bookstore.
Richmond Police confirmed to 8News that they received a call for a report of a heckler at Black Swan Books on Saturday, but said the call was canceled shortly after it was made.
Bannon grew up in Richmond.
The confrontation comes weeks after a Lexington restaurant owner declined to serve White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Cooke's full statement can be read below:
"On Saturday, July 7, 2018, a person entered the Black Sawn Books and repeatedly shouted obscenities at a customer, Steve Bannon. While I personally disagree strongly with Mr. Bannon's political views, I will not allow someone to shout obscenities at any customer in our bookstore. I certainly regret that some are upset or offended, I did my best to deal with an unexpected and difficult situation."
