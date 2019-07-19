Cops pose as construction workers to nab naughty drivers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) – Police in Georgia are doing more than patrolling to catch drivers breaking the hands-free law.

They are going undercover, changing out of blue uniforms and into bright yellow construction vests to ticket drivers who won’t put down their phones.

“They’re looking for direct violations. So this can be someone texting on their phone, encountered people playing on social media, on email,” said Sydney Melton with the Cobb County Police Department.

All armed with a radio, alert waiting officers who then pull out to make the stop.

Officers from Acworth, Kennesaw, and Cobb County all took part in the hands-free law operation, witing plenty of tickets.

But they didn’t fool everyone.

For those caught, the first offense comes with a $50 fine, then goes up to $100 and $150 for the second and third offenses.

Cobb police say they’re seeing too many accidents, even deaths, caused by distracted driving.

Tuesday’s operation wrapped up by noon, but they promise to be out again in another part of Cobb soon.

One driver just thinks they need to be even more discreet about it.