Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma surge ahead of Trump’s Tulsa rally

TULSA, Okla. (KRON) – Confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma are rising ahead of a rally for President Donald Trump this weekend in Tulsa.

According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, Oklahoma City added 80 cases and Tulsa added 82 on Thursday, with the state’s total standing at 9,354. The total number of deaths is now 366.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma is being driven largely by increases among younger people, according to state Health Department figures that show 54% of the new cases in the past two weeks were people ages 35 and younger.

The age group most vulnerable to serious illness and death, those 65 and older, had the smallest percentage increase in cases from June 3 to 17, according to the Health Department data.

Those who plan to attend Trump’s rally this weekend will not be required to wear face masks or social distance.

According to campaign manager Brad Parscale, eventgoers will be subject to temperature screenings before entering the venue.

Hand sanitizer will also be provided, and each attendee will receive a mask, but will not be required to wear it.

This rally will be Trump’s first since March, when the pandemic was first widespread reported in the US.

Latest Stories: