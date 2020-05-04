Coronavirus: Here are Costco’s new policies effective today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Effective Monday, May 4, Costco will implement several new policies for shoppers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Face masks required

All members and guests must wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth while inside the store.

Children under the age of 2 and those unable to wear a mask because of a medical restriction are exempt.

Modified store operating hours

All stores revert back to regular operating hours; check with your nearest Costco to confirm hours.

Priority access will continue for first responders and health care workers, applicable during all open hours. You must present your Costco membership card and official ID/badge to move in front of any line to enter the warehouse.

Senior shopping hour for those ages 60 and up and people with disabilities will still be held, but now runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

No guests will be allowed inside during senior shopping hour; it only applies to senior Costco members.

The following stores have exceptions:

Brooklyn: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Massachusetts: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., daily.

Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., daily. Oregon: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Westbury, NY: Senior Shopping Hours are 7 to 9 a.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Meat restrictions

Costco now limits the amount of meat you can buy at one time.

You will only be allowed three total meat products (beef, pork, or poultry) per member.

Membership card entry

You may only have two people in the store for each membership card with the exception of Kentucky and El Paso, Texas, where only one person is allowed inside per member.

Read more on Costco’s website.

