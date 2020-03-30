Costco changes store hours, policies during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting today, Costco Warehouses will implement new store hours and scale back some departments in an effort to keep both employees and shoppers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on its website, Costco announced the following changes going into effect Monday, March 30:

All warehouses will close at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Gas stations will close at 7 p.m.

Special shopping hours for older members over 60 and those with disabilities are in effect Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The pharmacy will also remain open for special hours, but you do not have to be a Costco member to use the pharmacy

Weekend hours at all warehouses will remain the same

Make sure to double-check store hours for your nearest Costco warehouse before heading out.

Officials said they are also limiting staff in certain departments in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, Costco has amended its return restrictions and warehouses will not be accepting returns on specific items including toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, and disinfecting spray.

More on Costco’s amended policies and changes can be found here.

