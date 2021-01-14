Costco closing photo center at all locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Costco announced it is closing the photo department at all of its locations next month.
Beginning Sunday, Feb. 14, the photo department will close.
However, a few products will still be available for delivery via the Costco Photo Center website.
The following products will remain available:
- Prints, Enlargements & Posters
- Stationery & Photo Greeting Cards
- Canvas, Metal & Acrylic Prints
- Photo Books & Calendars
- Photo Blankets & Other Photo Gifts
- Business Printing Products
The following services will not be available after Feb. 14:
- Ink Refill
- Passport Photos
- Photo Restoration
- YesVideo Home Movie Transfer Service
It is unclear at this time why Costco is closing the photo center.