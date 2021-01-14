Costco closing photo center at all locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Costco announced it is closing the photo department at all of its locations next month.

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 14, the photo department will close.

However, a few products will still be available for delivery via the Costco Photo Center website.

The following products will remain available:

  • Prints, Enlargements & Posters
  • Stationery & Photo Greeting Cards
  • Canvas, Metal & Acrylic Prints
  • Photo Books & Calendars
  • Photo Blankets & Other Photo Gifts
  • Business Printing Products

The following services will not be available after Feb. 14:

  • Ink Refill
  • Passport Photos
  • Photo Restoration
  • YesVideo Home Movie Transfer Service

It is unclear at this time why Costco is closing the photo center.

